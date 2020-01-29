Frances Renwick — obituary

Renwick,

Frances Ann

(nee Burns)

(March 26, 1931 – January 27, 2020)

In her 89th year, Frances died unexpectedly but peacefully in the Ottawa Civic Hospital on January 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, just 9 months ago. Frances was the much-loved mother of Catherine (Ken), Robert (Marian), and Susan (Jeff) and the devoted grandmother of Eleanor, David (Jess), Emma (Kevin), Bob (Casey), Isabel (Travis), Sarah (Philip), Margaret and Katherine (Andrew) and great-grandmother of Audrey and Benjamin. The daughter of the late Evarista Binks and Kenneth Burns, Frances was predeceased by her siblings, Helen (Cecil), Bob (Jean) and Ken (Noriene). Frances is survived by her sisters and brothers in law, Helen (Frank), Jerry (late Shirley), Millie (late Charlie and Oscar) and John (Carol and late Patty), Giselle, Sylvia and Carol. She will be missed her cousin, George Binks (Rosemary) and many nieces and nephews.

The Renwick family is very grateful for the wonderful care provided to her by the staff of Orchard View by the Mississippi. Mom was welcomed into the Orchard View community and enjoyed many new activities. In addition, thank you to Marie Dunn and Catherine Cameron for their Sunday support.

Family and friends are invited for visitation at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel

127 Church St. Almonte ON, 613-256-3313

on Monday, February 3rd from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Catholic Funeral Mass will be conducted on Tuesday, February 4th at 11:00 am at Holy Name of Mary Parish, 134 Bridge St. Almonte, ON.

Frances’ favourite colour was BLUE. As a tribute to Frances, please consider wearing a ‘touch of blue’ to her service. For those who choose to honour Frances with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital Digital Imaging Campaign.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com