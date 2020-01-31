Fred Fassbender — obituary

Fassbender,

Fred

With great sadness we announce that Fred passed away at home in Panmure on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Born in Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1953 and became a proud Canadian. Fred was a pioneer in the development of snowmobiles with Bolens and his own company Nortrac in Arnprior. He also was a Certified Level 3 Coach with the Ottawa Beaver Boxing Club.

Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Rosemarie (Effey). Dearly loved father of Harriet (John), Michael, Willy (Kathy), Wally (Neary) of Almonte and Corkery area. Dear grandfather “Opa” of Rick, Kristy (Ed), Amber (Bill), Robbie (Melanie), Jasmine, Nick and Gabe. Proud great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Manfred “Jerry” (Judy) of Merritt, BC. Uncle of Carla of Coquitlam, BC., and Mark (Tracey) of Port Coquitlam, BC. Predeceased by nephew Dirk and daughter-in-law Gurjit. Survived by sister-in-law Ellen (the late Heinz). Predeceased by his parents, Wilhelm and Johanna (Galka), Ludenscheid, Germany.

If desired, donations may be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm at the Almonte Legion.

