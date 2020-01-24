Gardening and antiques books for sale

ANTIQUE REFERENCE BOOKS! $100 for lot or $5.00 each. Includes books devoted to oil lamps, metalware, tools, bottles, iron, china and several generalized volumes of antiques and collectibles. Phone 613.256.0277. All proceeds to be donated locally.

THE SMITHSONIAN ILLUSTRATED LIBRARY of ANTIQUES. Organized and assembled in 1980 by the Cooper-Hewitt Museum. All 13 hard cover volumes with dust jackets and in excellent shape; $40 for set. Phone 613.256.0277. All proceeds to be donated locally.

20 gardening reference books. Includes generalized volumes plus such subject as tulips, water gardens, cottage gardens, vegetables, flowers, beds and borders. $20 for lot. Phone 613.256.0277. All proceeds to be donated locally.