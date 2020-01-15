Gerry Blackwell — obituary

BLACKWELL, Gerald Leeds “Gerry”

As he lived, Gerry passed away in peace on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with Mary, his wife of 42 years by his side. He was 88. To grieve his loss and enjoy many wonderful memories, Gerry leaves his sons: Richard (Donna) and Robert (Mary); his greatest supporters, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Bobbi Coady; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Gerry’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Almonte in the Spring of 2020. In memory, please consider a donation to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County (dementiahelp.ca) or Hospice Care Ottawa – Ruddy Shenkman Hospice (hospicecareottawa.ca).

