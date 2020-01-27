Ham supper and music at St. Andrew’s Pakenham, February 6

Our First Big Event of 2020, our 180th Year as a Congregation!
- Thursday, February 6, 2020
- Singin’ and Hamin’ it Up
- St. Andrew’s United in Pakenham
- 6:00 p.m. Supper | 7:00 p.m. Concert
Join us for a scrumptious ham and bean supper and some wonderful music.
St. Andrew’s choir, Michael Ryan, and talented area kids are coming together for a supper and concert to help raise funds for upgrades to our audiovisual equipment. Your participation will support an investment in technology that will ensure our beautiful church continues to be a great gathering place for worship, parties, meetings, music and community events.
For more information please contact: Rhonda Tees @ 613-624-5593 or rjtees@hotmail.com