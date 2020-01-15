Have your say on MM draft budget, Tuesday

Have your say: the public budget meeting

Tomorrow, Thursday January 16th, Council will be holding a Special Meeting on the 2020 Draft Budget: The Public Meeting. This is Step 5 of the Six Steps in the Budget Process. The Treasurer will give a presentation to the public followed by an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions to staff or provide comments to Council. This is your opportunity to have your say!

What can you learn at the public budget meeting?

The presentation by our Treasurer, Rhonda Whitmarsh, will include:

Examples of major capital projects in 2020 including roadwork, bridgework and water and sewer projects

What the proposed 2020 taxes changes will mean for the average residential taxpayer on a monthly and annual basis

How the tax rate in Mississippi Mills compares to neighbouring Municipalities

The proposed cost of services per month for the average residential taxpayer (how much you pay for roads, emergency services, childcare, recreation, the library, etc)

The proposed Water & Sewer rates for 2020

How Council’s Strategic Vision along with our Long Term Financial Plan, the Asset Management Plan and the 2020 Budget work towards achieving Financial Sustainability

Results from our Asset Management Plan from 2013 to 2019 on roads, bridges and culverts

What the drivers of cost are when developing our Municipal Budget

The 7 sources of funding for Mississippi Mills

The actual and estimated Long Term Funding for 2016-2020

The Draft 2020 Budget is available here: www.mississippimills.ca/en/townhall/budget.asp

What’s next?

Step 6 – Passing the Budget

Following the Public Budget Meeting, Council considers any feedback received, makes adjustments as required and will pass the Final Budget in the coming weeks. Passing the budget early in the New Year is important for two reasons: