Help find Ziggy in or around Pakenham

MISSING IN PAKENHAM:

Ziggy is a Grey Long Haired Male 3-year-old cat.

He has been “missing” since the Morning of January 13th around 9am from Dalkeith Street/Church/Curling Club area and he has not been seen at ANY of his usual places for Treats or pets since then…His collar and Tags were found recently so we believe someone may think he is a stray and may have him in their home or have brought him to a shelter…Please know HE is VERY loved and VERY missed by his People and we need him to come home 🙁

Please call or text 613-284-6657 if you have seen him.