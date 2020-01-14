January supper social at Legion, January 28

CAREBRIDGE COMMUNITY SUPPORT – JANUARY SUPPER SOCIAL

Almonte Legion, Bridge Street

Tuesday, January 28

6 pm

$12.00 per person

Our January menu is Swedish Meatballs with Egg Noodles, Mixed Vegetables and Nanaimo Bars with icecream.

After supper we have the River Men from Perth lined up to provide you with entertainment – they perform country music, ballads and anything that you might wish to request so come on out and boogie with the River Men.

To register for this supper please call 256-4700 as space is limited.