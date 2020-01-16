John Smith — obituary

SMITH, John

Suddenly at home in Ottawa on Thursday, January 9, 2020; Henry John Smith, formerly of Arnprior passed away at the age of 74 years. Dear son of the late Henry Smith and the late Christina Taylor. John is survived by his longtime friend, Joanne Hanna. Fondly remembered by his cousins, Catherine Wilson (late George) of Woodlawn and her children: Peter Wilson of Kinburn and Joyce Henkelman (late Steve) of Perth; Cathy Burnette (late Brian) and her daughters Linda Burnette (Tim Pirie) and Lauri Hebert (Dan) all of Arnprior as well as many cousins living in Emo, Ontario. John was a longtime employee of the National Archives of Canada. Following retirement, he also dedicated countless hours and shared his knowledge and wisdom at the Arnprior Archives. John’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A graveside service will take place at the Albert Street Cemetery in the Spring of 2020. In memory of John, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation.

