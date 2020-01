On November 25, two of my cats went missing from Victoria Street, in Almonte.

I am so happy to say that thanks to the Millstone, two Blakeney residents found and kept one of my cats safe until I went to identify him and bring him home.

We are thrilled to have him back. Unfortunately, one cat is still missing. I am once again asking for everyone to help get my tabby cat back home. His name is Stripes. Please help.

marionmacdonald@ rogers.com 613-256-4222