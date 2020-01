Registration is open now for our first PA Day Camp of the new year! Start 2020 off with a bang, and enjoy a day of crafts, games, and activities to celebrate ancient Egypt. The camp runs from 9 AM to 4 PM and is open for children ages 5 – 10.

January 31, 9 am – 4 pm

Cost is just $30 per child, and covers all craft supplies, includes early drop-off or late pick-up if required, and a healthy afternoon snack!

For more information or to register, call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com