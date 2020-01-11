Pauline Juneau — obituary

Juneau, Pauline (nee Burtney)

(March 14, 1929 – January 10, 2020)

Passed away peacefully at the Valley Stream retirement residence with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Guy Juneau (1930-2011). Predeceased by her parents Kazimer and Mary (nee Rohachuk) and her sister Iris. Fondly remembered by her sisters in Saskatchewan (Albina, Olga, Adeline and Genevieve) and her countless number of nieces and nephews. Devoted mother to Maurice (Daniela), Lionel, Bernie (Leslie-Ann), Kathy Vogel (Mark) and Roberte. Dearly missed by her nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Pauline and Guy were married in Saskatchewan in 1952 and spent most of their married life in Burlington, Ontario. In fall 2015, Pauline moved to the Ottawa area to be closer to family and to enjoy the country views and wildlife. Pauline was the matriarch of the family and is leaving an amazing legacy that many others will reap the benefit from for generations to come. Donations in memory of Pauline may be made to Chalice (Canada).

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11am in St. Michael’s Catholic Church (1560 Corkery Rd., Carp, ON.)

Funeral Arrangements are Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)