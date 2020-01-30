Precious keepsakes returned to owner

Dear editor,

Yesterday a pair of rings slipped out of my purse.

Needless to say, there were lifetime memories attached!

Within hours a wonderful lady posted on your website that she had located them.

This morning I was reunited with what is precious to me!

Having been born and raised and spent the better part of my life here in Almonte, I wish to reach out to “All of You”.

PLEASE do not for a moment forget how blessed and fortunate we are to call Mississippi Mills (Almonte) our home, and to be part of this loving and caring community!

AND thank you again “The Millstone” for being there for all of us on a daily basis!

I have always been so proud to call Almonte my home!

A thankful resident