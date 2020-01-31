Reason #752 our community is amazing

by Brent Eades

I pulled ‘#752’ out of the air, not from some previous list — but I’m sure with a little thought we could come up with the other 751 other reasons we love this amazing place we live.

This one is from a Facebook post by Shirley Deugo today, about some mysterious folks who have draped what look like hand-knit scarves in plastic bags around the neck of James Naismith’s lovely statue on Mill Street.

Inscribed on some is the message, “Hello 🙂 It’s cold outside — if you don’t have a scarf to keep you warm, take me!”

Wow. What a town.