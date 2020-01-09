Robbie Burns Scottish Tea at Legion, January 26

Join the North Lanark Historical Society at the Royal Canadian Legion in Almonte on Sunday, January 26th for our annual Robbie Burns Scottish Tea! With tea, homemade scones, and live musical entertainment from Grace Armstrong & the Morris Family, help support your local museum in an afternoon of food, fun, and family!

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased in advance by contacting the North Lanark Regional Museum, or in person at the Legion or Baker Bob’s in Almonte.

Call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com for more information.