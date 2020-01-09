News
Enerdu
Features
Billboard
Obituaries
Book of Remembrance
Arts
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
Nature
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Living
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Sports
Search
Classifieds
Councillors’ Forum
Mayor Lowry comments on traffic concerns
The Mayor’s final address to Council
Note of thanks from Christa Lowry
Comment on Mayor’s article on finances
Election 2018: Common Themes
Diana’s Quiz
Answers to Diana’s Quiz, January 4 2020
Diana’s Quiz, January 4 2020
Answers to Diana’s Quiz: December 28
Diana’s Quiz: December 28 2019
Answers to Diana’s Quiz, December 21 2019
Letters
Save on glasses: 50% off second pair
Reader seeks 2 tickets for ‘Good Lovelies’ show, Jan. 18
Snow tires on rims for Santa Fe, $200
Syrian newcomer seeks odd jobs
Two cats missing on Victoria Street
Columnists
About Us
Contributor Bios
Submissions
Editors
The Millstone
News
All
Enerdu
Features
O little town …
Fatal crash closes Hwy 7 near Carleton Place
Bay Hill crash on Saturday morning
Remembrance Day in Almonte, 2019
Billboard
“Celebrate Soil” talk at St. Andrew’s in Pakenham, January 29
Robbie Burns Scottish Tea at Legion, January 26
Taoist Tai Chi open house, January 14
Blair T. Paul workshop, “Painting Winter Water & Snow”
Appleton Studio art classes start January 28
Obituaries
All
Book of Remembrance
Albert Willey — obituary
Stanley Harrison — obituary
Brett Smith — obituary
Loyd Cavanagh — obituary
Arts
All
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
Library offers +30,000 free movies through Kanopy streaming service
An Artist’s Notes | Sunday Drive
The Vagina Bible by Dr. Jen Gunter
Kudos to Humm Productions for “Who Stole Christmas” show
Nature
All
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Backyard birds, January 5 2020
What Is That … Purple Flower?
Join the Audubon Christmas Bird Count
What is that … Newcomer?
Living
All
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Buttered Salmon with Red Onion and Dill
Church is not a four-letter word
OPP says “stay put” on Monday
Season’s greetings from Mayor Lowry
Sports
Eastern Ontario Regional Games report
3-pitch tourney helps Rural FASD Support Network
Photos from Naismith 3-on-3 tournament today
Naismith 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on this Saturday
District 7 Senior Summer Games final results
Home
Classified Ads
Save on glasses: 50% off second pair
Classified Ads
Save on glasses: 50% off second pair
January 9, 2020 - 5:27 pm
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Reader seeks 2 tickets for ‘Good Lovelies’ show, Jan. 18
Snow tires on rims for Santa Fe, $200
Syrian newcomer seeks odd jobs
LATEST
“Celebrate Soil” talk at St. Andrew’s in Pakenham, January 29
January 9, 2020 - 5:38 pm
Save on glasses: 50% off second pair
January 9, 2020 - 5:27 pm
Robbie Burns Scottish Tea at Legion, January 26
January 9, 2020 - 5:23 pm
Taoist Tai Chi open house, January 14
January 9, 2020 - 5:07 pm
Albert Willey — obituary
January 9, 2020 - 4:59 pm
Blair T. Paul workshop, “Painting Winter Water & Snow”
January 8, 2020 - 6:36 pm
Buttered Salmon with Red Onion and Dill
January 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
Appleton Studio art classes start January 28
January 7, 2020 - 6:08 pm
FOLLOW US
1,730
Fans
Like
508
Followers
Follow
The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.
Do you have a story idea, Billboard item or classified ad to submit?
Email us
. See also our
commenting policy
and
submission guidelines
.
About the
editors
.
Edit with Live CSS
.td-theme-wrap .td-mega-span h3 a { color: #0a0a0a; letter-spacing: normal; } .td-footer-wrapper { width:100% !important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left a { color: #fff; font-size:38px; line-height:1.14; font-family: Open Sans Condensed; font-weight: 700; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 17px !important; letter-spacing: 0px !important; } .td-theme-wrap .td-subcat-filter, .td-theme-wrap .td-subcat-filter .td-subcat-dropdown, .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title-wrap .td-wrapper-pulldown-filter .td-pulldown-filter-display-option, .td-theme-wrap .td-pulldown-category { line-height: 71px; } /* Headings */ h4 { letter-spacing: -0.7px !important; } h3 { letter-spacing: -1px !important; } h5, h5 strong { letter-spacing: -0.6px !important; font-family: Open Sans Condensed !important; padding-bottom: 0.8%; } /* Body */ .td-post-content p, .td-post-content li { font-size: 16.3px; color: #000 !important; line-height: 1.8; letter-spacing: -0.1px !important; } .td-page-content, .td-post-content, .wpb_text_column, .td_block_text_with_title, .woocommerce #tab-description, .mce-content-body { color: #000 !important; } .td-page-content p, .td-page-content li { font-size: 17px; color: #000 !important; line-height: 1.6; letter-spacing: 0px !important; } .td-excerpt { font-size: 15px; line-height: 1.5; color: #777; margin-top: 9px; } /* Comments */ .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .dcl-latest-comments-message, .dcl-latest-comments-author{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 15px; } .dcl-latest-comments-author{ text-transform: uppercase; color: #e0c2a3 !important; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing:0; color: #2cafdb; font-weight: 700; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a:hover { color: #fff; } .dcl-latest-comments-widget.dcl-blue .dcl-latest-comments-item { border-bottom: 1px dashed #b8b8b8; padding: 10px 0 } /* Block headings */ .td_module_mx7 .entry-title, .td_module_mx2 .entry-title, .td_module_6 .entry-title { font-size: 17.4px; line-height: 22px; font-weight:700; font-family: 'Open Sans'; letter-spacing:-0.5px !important; } .td_block_3 .entry-title { font-size: 19px !important; line-height: 24px; font-weight:700; } /* Sports etc */ .td_module_4 .entry-title { font-size: 1.75em; line-height: 1.2em; font-weight:700; letter-spacing: -0.6px !important; } /* Billboard */ .td_module_10 .entry-title { font-size: 23px; line-height: 28px; margin-bottom: 5px; font-weight:700; letter-spacing: -0.3px !important; } .td_module_10 { padding-bottom: 20px; } .td_module_14 .entry-title { font-size: 30px; line-height: 38px; font-weight: 700; } /* Sidebar */ .td-block-span12 .td_module_7 .entry-title, .td-block-span12 .td_module_9.entry-title,{ font-size: 18px; line-height: 1.2; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'Open Sans Condensed'; color: #111; letter-spacing: -0.2px !important; } .td_module_7 { margin-bottom: 0px !important; padding-bottom:10px !important; } .td-block-span12 { margin-bottom: 10px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #b9b9b9; } .td-block-span12:last-child { border-bottom: 0px dashed #b9b9b9; } /* Post and page headings */ .td-page-content h2, .td-page-content h3, .td-page-content h4, .td-page-content h5 { font-family: Open Sans Condensed; font-weight:600 !important; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color:#555; } .td-crumb-container, .entry-crumbs { margin-bottom: 29px; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-weight: 700 !important; } .td_category_template_2 .td-category-pulldown-filter { display: none; } .td-related-title .td-block-title { color: #555 !important } .widget_recent_comments .recentcomments, .td_wp_recentcomments .recentcomments { margin: 10px 2px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999999; } .td-module-meta-info, .td-excerpt { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; } .footer-text-wrap a, .footer-email-wrap a { color:#28b1dc !important; font-weight:bold; } .td_data_time { color:#23b2dd; font-weight:600 !important; } .td-category { display:none; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .td_block_wrap { margin-bottom: 12px; } .widget { padding-top:20px; margin-bottom:10px; } .td-pulldown-size { margin-top:20px } .td_module_16 .entry-title { font-weight:700; } .widget_recent_comments, .td_wp_recentcomments { font-family: Open Sans; font-size: 15px; color: #ddd; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color: #25a2c9; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-size: 38px; } .td-post-template-5 .td-post-header .entry-title { padding: 20px 0; } /* Header stuff */ .td-trending-now-title { text-indent: -9999px; line-height: 0; font-size: 18px; font-weight:400; } .td-trending-now-title::after { content: "Latest posts"; text-indent: 0; display: block; line-height: initial; } .td-trending-now-wrapper { padding: 14px 14px; margin: 0 24px; height: 10% !important; background: #f7f7f7; border: 1px solid #eee; } .td-trending-now-wrapper .td-next-prev-wrap { position: absolute; right: 22px; top: 15px; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; } .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title a:hover { color: #3949ab; } .td-footer-template-3 h4 { font-family: "Merriweather"; font-size: 24px !important; } input[type=submit] { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #5774b3; border-radius: 4px; } .wp-caption-text, .wp-caption-dd { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 26px; font-style:italic; font-family: Open Sans; color:#444; text-align: center; padding-top:6px; } .td-all-devices h3 { font-family: Merriweather; font-size:21px; font-weight:500; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); padding: 2px 4px 6px 6px; } .td-aj-search-results a { font-size:16px; line-height:20px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .td_search_subtitle { display:none; } .td-mega-span h3 { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size:15px; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 15px; } .post header .entry-title { margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 25px; font-weight:600; word-wrap: break-word; font-size: 3.1em; font-family: "Open Sans Condensed" !important; line-height: 1.2; letter-spacing:-1.4px !important; } .td-related-left { font-size: 24px !important; color: #666 !important; } .td-related-right { display: none !important; } .dsq-widget-meta a { color: #2cafd9; font-size:15px; font-weight:800 !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-item { list-style-type:none !important; line-height: 20px !important; color: #ccc; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999; padding-bottom:12px; font-size:14px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-user { color: #999 !important; font-family: Open Sans; font-size:14px !important; } .dsq-widget-comment a{ font-weight:700; font-family: Open Sans !important; } .dsq-widget-meta { padding-top:8px !important; } .widget_recent_comments a { font-size:16px !important; } .td-post-content li { margin-bottom:1em; } blockquote p { text-align:left !important; font-family: Merriweather !important; text-transform: none !important; font-size:16.5px !important; line-height:1.9 !important; font-style:normal !important; color:#444 !important; padding: 5%; margin-bottom: -5% !important; } blockquote{ background: #f9f9f9; margin:0 7% !important; margin-bottom: 10% !important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left { background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65) !important; } .td-page-content li { margin-bottom: 12px !important; } .entry-crumbs { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #777; line-height: 18px; padding-top: 6px; padding-bottom: 2px; } #nf-field-19 { background-color: orange; border: 0px; padding:6px 12px; color:#fff; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; border-radius: 3px; } #nf-field-19:hover { background-color: #999; } #nf-field-18 { background-color: #f9f9f9 !important; font-size:18px; } .entry-date { font-size:14px; color:#666; } .td-post-template-7 .td-post-sub-title { font-size: 22px; line-height: 25px; color: #fff; margin-bottom: 25px; } .contact { font-family: Open Sans; line-height: 1.4; font-size: 17.4px; letter-spacing: -0.2px; } .td-page-title, .woocommerce-page .page-title, .td-category-title-holder .td-page-title { font-family: "Open Sans Condensed"; font-weight: 600; font-size: 40px; line-height: 48px; letter-spacing:-1px; }