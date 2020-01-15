Sheet-Pan Shrimp with Tomatoes, Feta and Oregano

by Susan Hanna

Now that the holidays are over, I feel like cooking simple, light meals. This sheet-pan shrimp recipe fits the bill. Create a paste of garlic, oregano, lemon juice, oil and pepper. Rub the paste on peeled shrimp and broil them for a few minutes on each side. Serve with tomatoes and feta.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the feta to make sure it is additive-free and use freshly squeezed lemon juice. I use frozen shrimp with only salt added. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Serves 4.

Ingredients:

  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil
  • Black pepper
  • 1 ½ pounds (680 g) peeled shrimp
  • Chopped tomatoes, for serving
  • Crumbled feta, for serving

Preparation:

  1. Turn on the broiler, and position the oven rack close to the heat.
  2. Mash garlic clove with salt until it forms a paste. Add chopped oregano, lemon juice, olive oil and lots of black pepper. Rub paste all over peeled shrimp.
  3. Spread shrimp out on a pan and broil, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Served topped with chopped tomatoes and crumbled feta. 

From New York Times Cooking

