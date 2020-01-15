Sheet-Pan Shrimp with Tomatoes, Feta and Oregano

by Susan Hanna
Now that the holidays are over, I feel like cooking simple, light meals. This sheet-pan shrimp recipe fits the bill. Create a paste of garlic, oregano, lemon juice, oil and pepper. Rub the paste on peeled shrimp and broil them for a few minutes on each side. Serve with tomatoes and feta.
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
Check the feta to make sure it is additive-free and use freshly squeezed lemon juice. I use frozen shrimp with only salt added. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
Serves 4.
Ingredients:
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) chopped fresh oregano
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil
- Black pepper
- 1 ½ pounds (680 g) peeled shrimp
- Chopped tomatoes, for serving
- Crumbled feta, for serving
Preparation:
- Turn on the broiler, and position the oven rack close to the heat.
- Mash garlic clove with salt until it forms a paste. Add chopped oregano, lemon juice, olive oil and lots of black pepper. Rub paste all over peeled shrimp.
- Spread shrimp out on a pan and broil, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Served topped with chopped tomatoes and crumbled feta.
From New York Times Cooking