Sheet-Pan Shrimp with Tomatoes, Feta and Oregano

by Susan Hanna

Now that the holidays are over, I feel like cooking simple, light meals. This sheet-pan shrimp recipe fits the bill. Create a paste of garlic, oregano, lemon juice, oil and pepper. Rub the paste on peeled shrimp and broil them for a few minutes on each side. Serve with tomatoes and feta.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the feta to make sure it is additive-free and use freshly squeezed lemon juice. I use frozen shrimp with only salt added. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Serves 4.

Ingredients:

1 garlic clove

1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt

1 tablespoon (15 ml) chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

Black pepper

1 ½ pounds (680 g) peeled shrimp

Chopped tomatoes, for serving

Crumbled feta, for serving

Preparation:

Turn on the broiler, and position the oven rack close to the heat. Mash garlic clove with salt until it forms a paste. Add chopped oregano, lemon juice, olive oil and lots of black pepper. Rub paste all over peeled shrimp. Spread shrimp out on a pan and broil, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Served topped with chopped tomatoes and crumbled feta.

From New York Times Cooking