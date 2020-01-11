Sing in 2020! Spaces left for next Rhythm & Song session

Sing in 2020! Rhythm & Song’s Winter/Spring Session – a few spaces left

If ‘more fun’, ‘more singing” and ‘new friends’ are on your list for 2020, then consider giving Rhythm & Song Community Choir a try. Singers of all stripes and abilities are welcome. This is a non-performance-based choir. We sing a lot, and we sing for fun. Songs are taught in the aural tradition and lyrics are provided when needed. Under the leadership of musician/artist Jennifer Noxon, you will improve your listening, posture, breathing and voice, in a playful, relaxed yet focused environment. Going into its 5th year, Rhythm & Song has become a community within a community. You never know, it might just become your next favourite thing to do. The winter/spring session details are below. If you would like to give it a try to ensure it’s a good fit, you can come and give it a try for $12 just please let Jennifer know you’re coming…randsalmonte@gmail.com.

For more details, visit www.jennifernoxon.com/choir

Rhythm & Song – Monday Afternoons 1:00pm – 3pm

January 13 – June 1 (no session February 17 or 24, April 13 Easter or May 18th)

Fee: $187

Rhythm & Song – Wednesday Evenings 7:30 – 9:00pm

January 15 – June 3 (no session Feb. 18 or 25)

Fee: $210

Both sessions take place in the multi-purpose room of The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. (Entrance is up the hill at the side door)