NEED HELP WITH SNOW REMOVAL? ODD JOBS?

One of Almonte’s Syrian refugees needs work (has car) and is willing to help with snow removal, grocery delivery or odd jobs for seniors or those needing an extra hand.

Please call me (Rick) at 613.355.0167 and I will help facilitate the work and/or arrange a meeting.

“It takes a village…” is a proverb about raising children, but it might also apply to helping our newest immigrants settle into Canada and our wonderful town!