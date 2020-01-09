Taoist Tai Chi open house, January 14

An Opportunity to try the Taoist Tai Chi® arts in Almonte

January 14, 2020, 7 to 8:30 PM

Have you always wanted to try the Taoist Tai Chi® arts?

The Almonte Location of the Fung Loy Kok Institute of Taoism™ will be hosting an Open House on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020. 7 to 8:30 PM.

We practice the Taoist Tai Chi® arts at the Almonte United Church Hall, 106 Elgin Street, Almonte, Ontario.

All ages are welcome.

If you can’t attend the Open House, come to any of our Tuesday evening classes 7 – 8:30 PM and try it.

For more information about the Taoist Tai Chi® arts, call 613-233-2318 or visit our website at www.taoist.org.