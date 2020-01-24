Textile Museum seeks dynamic volunteers

Join our dynamic team.

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is looking for dynamic, interesting and personable people to join the Reception Group of Volunteers. These volunteers are the front line people at the museum, greeting visitors, taking entrance fees, and imparting a short history of the former Rosamond Woolen Mill and Textile industry in Almonte and the Mississippi Valley. They are also the salespeople for the amazing hand made items in the gift shop, so knowledge of retail is an asset but not necessary.

There are many other jobs to do during a three-hour shift, one time a week or one time every two weeks. Shifts are 10 am-1 pm or 1-4 pm, if you are interested in joining this wonderful group of volunteers please contact Barb Dickson, and she will set up an orientation session.

We look forward to hearing from you,

Barb Dickson — Volunteer coordinator. ( laubar@sympatico.ca )