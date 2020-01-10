What’s up at the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre?

The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre offers free and low-cost youth and community-focused programs that change monthly. We focus on offering fun, educational and healthy living activities in hopes of fostering a positive relationship between youth and their community. For the month of January, our programming is:

Mondays: We are closed to youth while we program and prepare for our week’s programming. We still welcome visits and donations from community members, however.

Tuesdays: We offer a drop-in program from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm where youth aged 10-18 can come in a relax after a long school day. During this time we can help with homework, play games or just talk! From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm we are running out Forever Young Working with Wool program. Anything that is labelled Forever Young or FYP is meant for people of all ages! All of our Forever Young programs are in partnership with Carebridge Community Support and funded by United Way East Ontario! This program is led by volunteers and staff who will teach you how to weave jewelry, loom knit hats and scarves and how to arm knit. All levels of skill are welcome to this free programming.

Wednesdays: Drop in from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm like always! 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm is our new Over the Rainbow Q.S.A! Q.S.A stands for Queer Straight Alliance- meaning all LGBTQ+ people and friends of them are all welcome. This program will be fun, safe and educational! January 8th is our open talk where we would love to hear from YOU about what you would like to do in this program. January 15th is going to be a talk about sexualities. This information session is open to youth & community members. Wednesday, January 22nd is going to be a craft day — some of which we will use to decorate for our party on January 29th. That’s right — January 29th we are having a QSA dance party! Games, food and music all included.

Thursdays: Starting on January 9th is our MMYC Gets Graphic Program! This program is in partnership with the Mississippi Mills Public Library and with their help and two very capable volunteers, youth will be learning how to create their very own graphic novel! This program is completely full at this time. January 23rd is our monthly community meal. This month we are serving spaghetti- $5 per person. All community members are welcome to this event! There will also be a film crew at this event documenting our Forever Young program that is in partnership with Carebridge and funded by United Way. January 30th we are going on a trip to the Ottawa museum of nature! This free trip is open to community members of all ages and includes entrance, transportation and a bagged lunch! There are limited spots available so please register soon. Our nature museum trip is also in partnership with Carebridge Community Support and funded by United Way!

Fridays: Friday nights are our Eat Like an Athlete and gym night @ ADHS programming. Youth can join us at the centre every Friday night from 6:00 to 7:15 for a healthy meal before heading to ADHS for a night of sports from 7:30 to 9:00. January 31st there will be no gym night as it is a P.A. Day. Instead, we will be open at the centre from 11:00 to 4:00 for games, movies and fun! Please register as there are limited spots available.

Want to register? Learn more about our programming? Maybe donate goods or volunteer?

Please email our Program Coordinator, Sara, at coordinator.mmyc@gmail.com or call 613-257-5959!