On February 20th, The Table Community Food Centre is hosting a Housing Forum in response to the current housing crisis and everyone is invited.

With continually rising costs and almost no available affordable housing, people on low income are just barely surviving. Creating housing solutions in Lanark County – the focus of the forum – would give us all a home.

Housing insecurity is a complex issue that faces many residents in Lanark County in various ways. For some, the ability to keep up with utility costs creates potential insecurity, others encounter insecurity due to job loss or illness, and others lack transportation needed to access affordable housing options. In 2018, over 1,100 residents received support through Lanark County’s Housing Options Program (HOP), which “assists people who are at risk of being homeless or experiencing homelessness to maintain or obtain housing.” While this program has done a great deal to support those who are facing housing insecurity, these numbers indicate that adequate, safe and secure housing is a serious concern that must be addressed in our communities.

This forum is promoting dialogue by bringing together diverse perspectives. Participants will include people who have knowledge and insight into housing issues, folks who have had experience with housing difficulties, and those who would like to learn more about what is happening in our communities. It will be an opportunity for all of us to gain perspective on what it means to be “housing insecure”. It is only through everyone’s involvement and connectedness that we will develop solutions for housing insecurity.

In addition to over 20 tables with representatives from various agencies and organizations sharing their work and resources related to housing security, there will be six workshops between 1 – 5pm, including:

Housing Issues and Options – An Evidence-Based Approach

Community Bonds-What are they and how do they work?

How the Perth and District Community Foundation works to create funding for community initiatives

Housing First: An initiative to address homelessness

Tenant’s Rights in Ontario; Affordable Housing Development 101

More information about the workshops and the presenters is available here.

Join us on Thursday, February 20 at the Carleton Place arena for an afternoon of workshops and discussions to create an actionable plan to ensure everyone has a safe and secure home! Following the workshops, we will have a facilitated group discussion from 6 – 8pm to determine the next steps for affordable housing in Lanark County.

This is a fully accessible, family-friendly event with transportation, food and childminding provided. We need your voice in creating a safe and healthy community!

This forum is made possible with the funding support of the Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative (CHPI) 2019 grant from Lanark County.

For more information, or if transportation is required, please contact Melanie Mills, melanie@thetablecfc.org; or Youssef Sawan, youssef@thetablecfc.org; 613-267-6428 x4.