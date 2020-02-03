Alpine paintings displayed at Library’s Corridor Gallery

Exhibition at the Corridor Gallery, Almonte Public Library, Feb 3 – Mar 31, 2020

Michael Sproule, a well-known and highly respected Canadian landscape artist, will be showing three alpine paintings.

What Michael says about his art:

“The transforming role of nature is the subject of my landscape paintings. The idea of ongoing uplift, erosion and deposition of the earth’s crust over millions of years is a recurring theme.

“To pursue this theme I have travelled widely in the western United States and Canada. The result has been series of paintings depicting glaciers, canyons, badlands and more recently the foothills of the Rockies and areas adjacent to the South Saskatchewan and Frenchman Rivers.

“Evidence of ancient seabeds and vast post glacial flooding is to be found everywhere, and provides an abundance of unusual colour, forms and texture for the artist.

“I am caught up in the processes of nature, and the elements of time and space.”