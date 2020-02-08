News
Enerdu
Features
Billboard
Obituaries
Book of Remembrance
Arts
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
Nature
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Living
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Sports
Search
Classifieds
Councillors’ Forum
Mayor Lowry comments on traffic concerns
The Mayor’s final address to Council
Note of thanks from Christa Lowry
Comment on Mayor’s article on finances
Election 2018: Common Themes
Diana’s Quiz
Diana’s Quiz: February 8 2019
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 1, 2020
Diana’s Quiz – February 1, 2020
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 25, 2020
Diana’s Quiz – January 25, 2020
Letters
FOR SALE: Waterprooof suit, Rockwell Blade Runner
FOR SALE: Large Prickly Pear cactus
New to town? Welcome Wagon wants to say hello
Roll-top computer desk, $975
Wanted: House for Rent
Columnists
About Us
Contributor Bios
Submissions
Editors
The Millstone
News
All
Enerdu
Features
O little town …
Fatal crash closes Hwy 7 near Carleton Place
Bay Hill crash on Saturday morning
Remembrance Day in Almonte, 2019
Billboard
4-hand euchre, February 13 and 27, Country Street
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
‘Destination Almonte’ seeks local business members
The impact of roads on wildlife, February 20
‘Climate Action Where We Live’ workshop, February 29
Obituaries
All
Book of Remembrance
Roberta Ashby — obituary
Garry Hodges — obituary
Jim Bendell — obituary
Fred Fassbender — obituary
Arts
All
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
‘The Ten Collective’ third annual exhibit, April 4-5
Textile Museum announces new fibre and textile art award
LOST: A few friendly faces from our past
‘One Day’ by Gene Weingarten
Nature
All
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Wild Parsnip spraying and roadside ecosystems
Get ready for Arbour Week in April
What is that … Emerald in the Garden?
Backyard birds, January 5 2020
Living
All
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Curling Club donates $3,000 to AGH
Hospice spring trees are selling out, order now!
Almonte grads have had major roles in Canada’s air force
A homegrown approach to rural high-speed Internet
Sports
February fundraisers for Senior Games
Eastern Ontario Regional Games report
3-pitch tourney helps Rural FASD Support Network
Photos from Naismith 3-on-3 tournament today
Naismith 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on this Saturday
Home
The Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
The Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
February 8, 2020 - 3:32 pm
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
4-hand euchre, February 13 and 27, Country Street
‘Destination Almonte’ seeks local business members
The impact of roads on wildlife, February 20
LATEST
Diana’s Quiz: February 8 2019
February 8, 2020 - 5:42 pm
Wild Parsnip spraying and roadside ecosystems
February 8, 2020 - 4:18 pm
4-hand euchre, February 13 and 27, Country Street
February 8, 2020 - 3:46 pm
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
February 8, 2020 - 3:32 pm
‘Destination Almonte’ seeks local business members
February 8, 2020 - 3:21 pm
The impact of roads on wildlife, February 20
February 8, 2020 - 3:15 pm
‘Climate Action Where We Live’ workshop, February 29
February 8, 2020 - 8:47 am
Curling Club donates $3,000 to AGH
February 7, 2020 - 5:46 pm
FOLLOW US
1,830
Fans
Like
508
Followers
Follow
The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.
Do you have a story idea, Billboard item or classified ad to submit?
Email us
. See also our
commenting policy
and
submission guidelines
.
About the
editors
.
Edit with Live CSS
a { color: #1675bf; } .td-theme-wrap .td-mega-span h3 a { color: #0a0a0a; letter-spacing: normal; } h5 { letter-spacing:-0.4px !important; padding-bottom:0.3em; } .td-footer-wrapper { width:100% !important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left a { color: #fff; font-size:31px; line-height:1.15; font-family: Merriweather; font-weight: 600; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 17px !important; letter-spacing: 0px !important; } /* Body */ .td-post-content p, .td-post-content li { font-size: 16.5px; color: #000 !important; line-height: 1.8 !important; } .td-page-content, .td-post-content, .wpb_text_column, .td_block_text_with_title, .woocommerce #tab-description, .mce-content-body { color: #000 !important; } .td-page-content p, .td-page-content li { font-size: 17px; color: #000 !important; line-height: 1.6; letter-spacing: 0px !important; } .td-excerpt { font-size: 15px; line-height: 1.5; color: #777; margin-top: 9px; } /* Comments */ .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .dcl-latest-comments-message, .dcl-latest-comments-author{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 15px; } .dcl-latest-comments-author{ text-transform: uppercase; color: #e0c2a3 !important; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing:0; color: #2cafdb; font-weight: 700; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a:hover { color: #fff; } .dcl-latest-comments-widget.dcl-blue .dcl-latest-comments-item { border-bottom: 1px dashed #b8b8b8; padding: 10px 0 } /* Block headings */ .td_module_mx7 .entry-title, .td_module_mx2 .entry-title, .td_module_6 .entry-title { font-size: 17.4px; line-height: 21px; font-weight:700; font-family: 'Open Sans'; letter-spacing:-0.6px !important; } .td_block_3 .entry-title { font-size: 19px !important; line-height: 24px; font-weight:700; } .td-block-title { letter-spacing:-0.6px !important; } /* Sports etc */ .td_module_4 .entry-title { font-size: 1.7em; line-height: 1.25em; font-weight:500; letter-spacing: -0.6px !important; font-family: Merriweather; } /* Billboard */ .td_module_10 .entry-title { font-size: 20px; line-height: 1.3; margin-bottom: 5px; font-weight:700; letter-spacing: -0.5px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .td_module_10 { padding-bottom: 20px; } .td_module_14 .entry-title { font-size: 30px; line-height: 38px; font-weight: 700; } /* Sidebar */ .td-block-span12 .td_module_7 .entry-title, .td-block-span12 .td_module_9.entry-title,{ font-size: 17.4px; line-height: 21px; font-weight:700; font-family: 'Open Sans'; letter-spacing:-0.6px !important; } .td_module_7 { margin-bottom: 0px !important; padding-bottom:10px !important; } .td-block-span12 { margin-bottom: 10px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #b9b9b9; } .td-block-span12:last-child { border-bottom: 0px dashed #b9b9b9; } /* Post and page headings */ .td-page-content h2, .td-page-content h3, .td-page-content h4, .td-page-content h5 { font-family: Open Sans; font-weight:600 !important; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color:#555; } .td-crumb-container, .entry-crumbs { margin-bottom: 29px; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-weight: 400 !important; padding-bottom:0.3em; margin-bottom:0.3em; text-transform: none; border-bottom: 1px solid #ddd !important; } .td_category_template_2 .td-category-pulldown-filter { display: none; } .td-related-title .td-block-title { color: #555 !important } .widget_recent_comments .recentcomments, .td_wp_recentcomments .recentcomments { margin: 10px 2px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999999; } .td-module-meta-info, .td-excerpt { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; } .footer-text-wrap a, .footer-email-wrap a { color:#28b1dc !important; font-weight:bold; } .td_data_time { color:#23b2dd; font-weight:600 !important; } .td-category { display:none; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .td_block_wrap { margin-bottom: 12px; } .widget { padding-top:20px; margin-bottom:10px; } .td-pulldown-size { margin-top:20px } .widget_recent_comments, .td_wp_recentcomments { font-family: Open Sans; font-size: 15px; color: #ddd; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color: #25a2c9; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-size: 38px; } .td-post-template-5 .td-post-header .entry-title { padding: 20px 0; } /* Header stuff */ .td-trending-now-title { text-indent: -9999px; line-height: 0; font-size: 18px; font-weight:400; } .td-trending-now-title::after { content: "Latest posts"; text-indent: 0; display: block; line-height: initial; } .td-trending-now-wrapper { padding: 14px 14px; margin: 0 24px; height: 10% !important; background: #f7f7f7; border: 1px solid #eee; } .td-trending-now-wrapper .td-next-prev-wrap { position: absolute; right: 22px; top: 15px; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; } .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title a:hover { color: #3949ab; } .td-footer-template-3 h4 { font-family: "Merriweather"; font-size: 24px !important; } input[type=submit] { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #5774b3; border-radius: 4px; } .wp-caption-text, .wp-caption-dd { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 26px; font-style:italic; font-family: Open Sans; color:#444; text-align: center; padding-top:6px; } .td-all-devices h3 { font-family: Merriweather; font-size:21px; font-weight:500; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); padding: 2px 4px 6px 6px; } .td-aj-search-results a { font-size:16px; line-height:20px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .td_search_subtitle { display:none; } .td-mega-span h3 { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size:15px; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 15px; } .post header .entry-title { margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 26px; font-weight:500; word-wrap: break-word; font-size: 2.7em; font-family: "Merriweather" !important; line-height: 1.3; letter-spacing:-0.9px !important; } .td-related-left { font-size: 24px !important; color: #666 !important; } .td-related-right { display: none !important; } .dsq-widget-meta a { color: #2cafd9; font-size:15px; font-weight:800 !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-item { list-style-type:none !important; line-height: 20px !important; color: #ccc; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999; padding-bottom:12px; font-size:14px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-user { color: #999 !important; font-family: Open Sans; font-size:14px !important; } .dsq-widget-comment a{ font-weight:700; font-family: Open Sans !important; } .dsq-widget-meta { padding-top:8px !important; } .widget_recent_comments a { font-size:16px !important; } .td-post-content li { margin-bottom:1em; } blockquote p { text-align:left !important; font-family: Merriweather !important; text-transform: none !important; font-size:16.5px !important; line-height:1.9 !important; font-style:normal !important; color:#444 !important; padding: 5%; margin-bottom: -5% !important; } blockquote{ background: #f9f9f9; margin:0 7% !important; margin-bottom: 10% !important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left { background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65) !important; } .td-page-content li { margin-bottom: 12px !important; } .entry-crumbs { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #777; line-height: 18px; padding-top: 6px; padding-bottom: 2px; } #nf-field-19 { background-color: orange; border: 0px; padding:6px 12px; color:#fff; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; border-radius: 3px; } #nf-field-19:hover { background-color: #999; } #nf-field-18 { background-color: #f9f9f9 !important; font-size:18px; } .entry-date { font-size:14px; color:#666; } .td-post-template-7 .td-post-sub-title { font-size: 22px; line-height: 25px; color: #fff; margin-bottom: 25px; } .contact { font-family: Open Sans; line-height: 1.4; font-size: 17.4px; letter-spacing: -0.2px; } .td-page-title, .woocommerce-page .page-title, .td-category-title-holder .td-page-title { font-family: "Merriweather"; font-weight: 600; font-size: 40px; line-height: 48px; letter-spacing:-1px; } .wp-caption-text, .wp-caption-dd { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 26px; font-style: italic; font-family: Open Sans; color: #444; text-align: left; padding: 8px 0px; border-bottom:1px solid #ddd; font-weight:600; }