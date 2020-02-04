Annual Heritage Dinner at Legion, February 21

It’s time to once again join the North Lanark Historical Society at the Royal Canadian Legion in Almonte (100 Bridge Street) on February 21st for the Annual Heritage Dinner!

This year, historian Glenn Wright presents his highly engaging presentation, ‘Controversy and Compromise: The Origins of Canada’s National Flag.’ Though in discussion since 1895, it wasn’t until 1964, nearly 100 years after confederation that Canada adopted the red and white flag that today we know and love. This is a presentation sure to enchant and delight the history-lovers in your life!

Glenn Wright graduated from the University of Toronto and has worked as an archivist, historical research officer, and assistant historian with the RCMP. Retired since 2006, Glenn frequently speaks at family history and genealogy events, and has been published widely in historical magazines and journals.

Don’t miss this wonderful event and support local history and your local history museum! Doors open at 6 PM with a cash bar, and dinner is served at 7 PM. Tickets are $30 and must be reserved in advance by contacting the North Lanark Regional Museum. Call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com for more information.