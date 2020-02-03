Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 1, 2020

by Diana Filer

1. Zoonosis is an infectious type of disease that can be spread from one species to another, such as the corona virus.

2. A denouement is the final unravelling of a plot in a play or novel.

3. The vineyards of Chateauneuf du Pape can only be planted on land that grows lavender and thyme.

4. A GIG economy is a labour market based on flexible, short-term contracts and freelance work, as opposed to permanent jobs.

5. Wiarton Willie is the name of the Canadian groundhog who appears above ground on Candelmas, February 2nd. If he sees his shadow, he will go back into his burrow for 6 more weeks of winter.