Answers
- An Acadian Hairstreak is a brown-gray butterfly found in Ontario and the rest of Canada. It has blue, orange and black spots sprinkled on its upper wings.
- Thimblerig is a swindling game with 3 inverted cups or similar shapes wherein the person being swindled has to guess under which of the 3 is a small object, such as a pea or penny, and which the swindled almost always gets wrong.
- The author of the children’s book, Charlotte’s Web, is the British novelist E B White.
- Jane Campion of New Zealand is the only female film director to win the Palme d’Or, and it was for the movie, The Piano, in 1993 .
- Venezuela has the largest oil reserves of any country in the world.