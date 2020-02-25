PIERCE, Elizabeth “Betty”

nee Farrell

With heavy hearts we announce that our matriarch, Betty Pierce of Pakenham, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side Sunday morning, February 23, 2020. She was 91. Wife of the late Wellington Pierce. Treasured mother of Wayne (Jane), Gene, Faye McIntyre, Shirley Colton (George), Gwen Jeffrey (James), Clifford (Theresa), Basil (Valerie), Allen (Heather), late Doris, Arthur, Patsy James (Steven), Franny Sonnenburg (Randy), Shellie and Darwin (Gail). Dear sister of Roydon (Lynn), Phillip (Loretta), Carolyn Ryan and Barb Dillon. Daughter of the late Leo and Hazel (nee Frappier). Predeceased by her brothers Mervin, Leslie (late Diane), Jerome (late Gail) and Leonard, and her sister Catherine. Betty was also predeceased by five of her grandchildren: Cindy, Cory, Candace, Matthew and Tyler. She will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Betty’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will take place on Saturday, February 29th from 2 to 5 p.m. A private family service will take place. In memory of Betty, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Diabetes Canada or Parkinson Society Canada.

