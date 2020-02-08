‘Climate Action Where We Live’ workshop, February 29

Climate Action Where We Live: a workshop hosted by the Climate Action Network of Lanark County, Smiths Falls & Region with keynote speaker Steve Lapp

Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Algonquin College, Perth Campus, 7 Craig Street, Perth.

9:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Vegetarian lunch with snack breaks will be provided.

The workshop is free (donations gratefully received on the day). Car-pooling is encouraged.

Please register by no later than February 15 (to confirm numbers for food).

Climate change is affecting our lives, where we live: health concerns like the infestation of ticks, spring flooding, more frequent ice storms, summer droughts… At the same time, there is a groundswell of people who are concerned, are taking action and want to do more. These people and many local organizations have created the Climate Action Network of Lanark County, Smiths Falls & Region. Our Mission is to connect, coordinate, facilitate and support collaborative community efforts and actions to effectively address climate breakdown locally.

On February 29, the Climate Action Network will hold its first formal gathering, a working session, your opportunity to work together to shape local climate action plans on topics such as natural climate solutions (conserving natural spaces to sequester carbon and provide adaptation); building a broad base of community engagement; and, innovative solutions to meet the need for electricity where we all live).

In small working groups, participants will develop action plans around specific topics — topics the Network has identified in working with the community and in polling workshop participants prior to the day such as forests and tree planting, farm solutions, locally distributed electricity and more.

Our mandate is to connect, coordinate, facilitate and/or support collaborative, efforts and actions by and for the community to address the impacts of climate change. Therefore, the Network will support working groups that form at the Workshop to implement these plans as well as support groups and individuals taking action on climate.

The Network will communicate the action plans developed at the workshop to local governments and advise they be incorporated into municipal and County plans.

Get inspired and hopeful with keynote speaker Steve Lapp. Steve will provide a very pragmatic plan for “Decarbonizing Ontario — what does an 80% decarbonized Ontario look like?” Steve’s career covered design engineering and lead engineer roles for transit vehicles with UTDC, fuel cells and batteries for electric vehicles and as a consultant for renewable energy systems. He taught Sustainable Energy Systems Engineering and Technology for a number of years at St. Lawrence College in Kingston.