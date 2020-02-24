4-piece electric couch set

This couch is only one year old and the fabric is in perfect mint condition. All four pieces are fully electric. The first 2 pieces from the left fully recline and have an electric headrest with a separate adjustment as well. Pieces 3 and 4 have an electric headrest as well. The unit is modular and can be taken apart or even a piece left out if you have size and space issues. It also has a USB plugin for all your devices. I have all the paperwork and warranty information on the unit as well. I paid $3450.00 plus tax a year ago and I think that asking $2600.00 is very reasonable.

Price $2600.00