Boaters/Fishermen/women: Brand new 2 pc. Wetskins Comfort Zone waterproof suit – jacket with hood, pants with braces; men’s size M; pd $225, asking $125.

Rockwell Blade Runner x2 – a compact, easy to use tabletop tool for

cutting wood; PVC pipe; aluminum; steel and ceramic. Blade length 4″, weight 14.74 lbs, table size 15 3/4′ x 17′.

Like new. Paid $160. asking $80.

Phone 613-256-6121