Dr. Amy Toderian says it’s good to be back in Almonte

Dr. Amy Toderian’s love of medicine began when she was a candy striper at Almonte General Hospital during high school. Even when she was in university, she came back to volunteer in the day hospital. Now, Dr. Toderian has come back again—as a family physician with the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team and Almonte General Hospital. She will also be delivering babies and providing newborn care.

“It always felt like a good fit,” says Dr. Toderian. “I’m happy to be back. The hospital has a very caring atmosphere and my colleagues are great. Plus, Almonte is home.”

Dr. Toderian completed her medical training in Ottawa and her family medicine residency through Queen’s University. She also completed a fellowship in obstetrics. Most recently, she has been working at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa.

For the last two summers, Dr. Toderian provided vacation coverage in Almonte and says she is excited to be back full-time. “I want to provide a full scope of services and this is a great place to work. Family doctors offer a unique set of skills to care for both mom and baby, both before, during, and after delivery. I want to get to know the whole person and their family.”

Dr. Toderian has taken over Dr. Perron’s practice and is one of three family medicine obstetrics physicians at Almonte General Hospital. AGH is the only rural hospital in this region providing a full range of low-risk obstetrical services, including 24/7 coverage by an obstetrician and pain management services. The multidisciplinary team includes Obstetrician/Gynecologists, Family Physicians, Midwives, specially trained Nurses and Anesthetists.

The Family Medicine Obstetrics team is happy to accept referrals from family physicians outside the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team for prenatal care and birth. After delivery, patients and their babies return to the care of their own family physician.

Welcome home Dr. Toderian!