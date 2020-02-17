We are shocked and saddened to learn that former mayor Shaun McLaughlin passed away unexpectedly on Sunday while vacationing in Mexico.

Mr. McLaughlin served as Mississippi Mills mayor from 2014 to 2018 and as a Ramsay councillor from 2010 to 2014.

In announcing his decision not to run for a second term as mayor Mr. McLaughlin said, “Two terms on municipal council is plenty. I never intended to become a career politician. So, it is with a sense of fulfillment that I leave elected office knowing that I have made my contribution.”

Since stepping down as mayor he had served as a strong advocate for the Great Veggie Grow Off program, which donates large amounts of fresh produce to the Food Bank each year.

In a statement today, Mayor Christa Lowry said that a book of condolences will be available at the Municipal Office as of Tuesday, February 18th, for the public to sign and will be shared with his wife, Amelia. Flags at municipal buildings have been lowered in his honour and will remain lowered for the next four days.

Amelia and the family would appreciate privacy during this solemn time.