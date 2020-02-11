Freda De Witt — obituary

De Witt,

Freda (nee: Dixon)

(Sgt. Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), W.W. II, British Army)

Freda De Witt (nee Dixon)

of Almonte age 98 years.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Edwin De Witt. Dearly loved mother of Valerie De Witt of Almonte. Predeceased by her son Bruce Richard De Witt

Following cremation an interment will take place in the spring next to her husband in Knox 16 Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Oakville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the

