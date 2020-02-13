Tuesday, February 25, 5 pm

Almonte Branch Library, 155 High Street

The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre and the Mississippi Mills Public Library have teamed up to host a FREE movie night! We will be holding the movie night at the Library on February 25th starting at 5 pm. There will be popcorn and drinks for only $1 each!

Youth, adults and seniors are welcome to come and see Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

This is the first film of a series based on the book series of the same name by the author Rick Riordan. The plot revolves around a sixteen-year-old Percy Jackson who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon, Greek God of the sea, and goes to a training camp for demigods, the half-mortal children of Greek gods. When Percy’s mom is kidnapped by Hades, and Percy is accused of stealing Zeus’ lightning bolt, Percy and his friends go on a quest to rescue his mom from the underworld, leading them across America to find Persephone’s pearls, while proving that Percy is not the lightning thief and is innocent.

Be sure to register by messaging us 613-256-5959 or emailing coordinator.mmyc@gmail.com