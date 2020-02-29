Free income tax clinics are up and running in Lanark County!

Lanark Renfrew Health and Community Services, in partnership with Canada Revenue Agency, are running their free income tax clinics throughout Lanark County again this year. Members of the community who have a modest income can have their income tax papers prepared and filed by one of their trained volunteers.

Eligible for this service are individuals with income up to $35,000 and couples with income up to $45,000, plus $2,500 for each child. Only simple returns can be done, which excludes situations such as self-employed income, business income, bankruptcies, etc.

Clinics in Almonte will be held at Carebridge Community Support, 67 Industrial Drive, each Friday between March 6th and April 24th (except Easter Friday) from 10:00 until 3:00. Drop in during those times and one of our volunteers will be happy to complete and file your tax return.

If you are unable to attend the Almonte clinics, you can attend any of the other drop-in clinics elsewhere in Lanark County, or you can drop off your paperwork at Lanark Community Programs, 30 Bennett Street, Carleton Place. Call 613 257 7619 ext. 0 for details on other sites or any other information or questions.

Maureen Hampton

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program Coordinator