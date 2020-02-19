Gunnar Laatunen

Gunnar Laatunen, 90, of Ottawa, peacefully passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Beryl Lanctot (63 years); Son of the late Martti Laatunen and the late Aili Kinnunen; Cherished father of Wendy, Nancy, Janet (Tim) and John (Hyun); loving grandfather of Katie (Nate), Andrew (Kelsey), John (Tiffany), Ali, and Aliisa.

Gunnar, originally from Montreal, graduated from McGill University in 1953. He was multi-lingual and a talented classically trained pianist. He loved his Finnish heritage and he displayed the Finnish characteristic of sisu to his last breath with dignity and perseverance. He was a very kind man who will be missed by friends and family. He leaves, along with his swimming medals, an unparalleled legacy of integrity, honesty, decency and humanitarianism.

Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Elizabeth Bruyère Foundation. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. Private interment will take place in the summer at Mount Royal Funeral Complex at 1297 Chemin de la Forêt, Outremont, QC H2V 2P9.