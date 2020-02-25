Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) fills an important purpose in our community — we help people live as fully as possible after a life-altering diagnosis. As a non-profit organization, we cannot operate without a capable board of directors. This group sets goals for the organization and directs its growth.

Would you like to help HHNL fulfill their mandate?

We invite applicants with a passion to help move this vital service forward to apply for the position of Director on our Board. We are looking for those:

Who have the time and willingness to work with the dynamic, hard-working Board of Directors that governs HHNL. Previous experience of serving on a board, and a solution-based approach to problem solving are important assets.

Who have a solid knowledge of the community — Almonte, Pakenham, Clayton, Blakeney, Appleton, Carleton Place and the surrounding areas.

Other skills that would be a benefit to our team are strong communication abilities, a senior healthcare background, and a level of comfort with taking on a leadership role.

A great way to learn more about the activities undertaken by HHNL is by joining one of our committees —Communications and Public Education, Finance, Fund Raising or Program Planning. This is a working Board; there is an expectation for Board members to serve on one or more committees. If you think you can contribute to our Mission in this way we invite your application.

Why is our work so important?

People are afraid to talk about death. This leaves a lot of people, both the person with a frightening diagnosis, and their caregivers, in a situation where emotional needs are not being met at a time they most need the support — when care needs change from cure to care. We can’t change the reality, but we can and do provide services that enhance quality of life during this stage of a client’s life journey. We also support the families and loved ones of the person who is ill and support those caregivers when they eventually have to navigate life without their loved one.

We invite you to visit our website to learn more about HHNL. If you can picture yourself making a valuable contribution to our work, please contact us at jane@hhnl.ca .

About Home Hospice North Lanark