Hootenanny [ˈho͞otnˌanē] noun, an informal gathering with folk music and sometimes dancing.

Last November Carebridge Community Support hosted a community conversation to discuss “loneliness.” During these discussions held at the Stan Mills Centre (375 Country Street) residents of the adjoining apartments mentioned that more music in the building would be a great way to reduce the loneliness some feel. Musician Meed Barnett quickly countered with, “We could have a hootenanny!” The baffled younger folks in the room came back quizzically with, “What’s a hootenanny?”

With the help and enthusiasm of Meed and husband Bob the first intergenerational Hootenanny was held on February 12. Carebridge Community Support and the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre rolled this out as part of their “Forever Young” intergenerational programming program. Meed and Bob brought their songbooks, guitar and voices; the youth centre, kids and food; and tenants and citizens, guitars and their voices to Carebridge’s lovely atrium in the Stan Mills Centre. 35 voices of people from 4 years of age to 94 shared songs from old folk standards to Green Day hits.

It was truly a blast. So much fun we are doing it again.

Join us on March 4th between 4 and 6. Meed and Bob are back and the youth centre is making soup. See you at the Stan Mills Centre at 375 Country Street. Everyone is welcome.