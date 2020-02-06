Hospice spring trees are selling out, order now!

It won’t be long now until it’s time to dig that hole in preparation for picking up the tree or shrub you ordered from Home Hospice North Lanark’s fundraiser. If you haven’t ordered yet, pop on over to the website and get your order in.

As predicted, some of the most popular items are already sold out.

We’ve got many beautiful options still available, though. For example, you can still purchase trees such as Brandon Elm, Red Oak or Brandywine Maple. Apple trees including McIntosh, Winter Banana, Golden Delicious as well as two pear varieties—Gold Spice and Early Gold—are still available; at least at the time of writing this. Other stock still available includes President Grevy Lilac, Peking Lilac, Winterberry Shrub, Princess Diana Serviceberry, Nannyberry Shrub, Robin Hill Serviceberry, Cardinal Royal Mountain Ash, Eastern Hemlock and Black Lily Magnolia.

Your support will help Home Hospice North Lanark continue our work to support people in our community — your neighbours and family — who have received a difficult diagnosis. We are committed to helping people live every moment the way they want to live it, with the maximum possible amount of peace and quality of life. We can’t operate without the financial support of our community; we receive absolutely no government funding.

With our tree sale, we feel that we offer something beautiful but also something that is a tangible benefit to the environment, property values and a way to leave a legacy to future generations.

Before you know it, spring will be here (days are already getting longer!) and we’ll be letting you know what the pickup date is. Pickup will be at the Mississippi Mills Municipal Garage at 3131 Old Perth Road. The date will be posted on social media and our website.

Thank you in advance for your ongoing support!