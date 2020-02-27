PAUL,

James “Jim”

Retired Dairy Farmer

Mount Blow Farms, Ramsay Twp, Almonte, ON.

Jim’s family is saddened to announce his peaceful passing on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the Almonte General Hospital.

Jim

In his 93rd year.

Beloved husband to his late wife Betty (nee Dugdale) and the late Bessie (nee Moses). Cherished brother to Ruth Armstrong (the late Art) of Burks Falls, ON., and brother-in-law to Eleanor Rintoul (Laurie) of Carleton Place, ON. Predeceased by his brother Frank Paul and sister Norma Paul. Lovingly remembered by his children John Paul (Maureen) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Julie Julian (Kim) of Almonte, ON., and Janice Paul-Barr (David) of Carleton Place, ON. Proud “Papa Paul / Grandpa” to Erin McMurtry (Matt) of Carleton Place, ON., Mallory Valle (Jordan) of Bettendorf Iowa, Matthew Julian (Marysa) of Barrhaven, ON., Morgan Barr of Carleton Place, ON., Madison Barr of Carleton Place, ON., and Brett Barr of Carleton Place, ON., Great-Grandpa to Brooks Miller, John and Luke Valle, Brynn and Blayke McMurtry, Emmett Julian and soon to be Baby Girl Julian. Will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Dr. Julie Stewardson and the wonderful staff and nurses from the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care. Many thanks to the staff from Waterside and Bayshore nursing for their TLC. Jim enjoyed meeting and making many new friends during his time at the Waterside Retirement Community. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Almonte United Church Memorial Fund or the Almonte General Hospital (Digital Imaging Campaign).

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral Service in the Almonte United Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2pm. Reception to follow in the church hall. Spring Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com