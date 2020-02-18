Mathers (nee Gibb)

Joan

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joan Margaret Mathers (nee Gibb) on February 17, 2020, in Almonte, Ontario. She was the beloved wife of Marven for 58 years, dear mother of Wendy (Keith) and Heather (Phil) and loving grandmother to Serena, Logan, Sarah and Olivia. Much loved sister of Barbara (Art), John (Maureen) and predeceased by her sister Janet (Jack). A loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and their families.

Joan trained as a nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Montreal and worked for many years at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). She shared her caring and compassion with not only her family and friends but many patients over the years. Joan loved the company of family and friends, travel, a drop of rum, and coffee above all things. She will be greatly missed.

The Mathers family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by the staff of the Almonte General Hospital, with special thanks to Dr. Matt Tiffany and the staff of the Rosamond Wing.

Family and friends are invited for visitation at the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel

127 Church St. Almonte ON on Sunday, February 23rd from 6 to 8 pm. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 24 at 2 pm in the C. R. Gamble Chapel. A reception will follow at the Almonte Civitan Club, 500 Almonte Road. Spring Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte.

For those who wish to make a donation in Joan’s memory, please consider a gift to the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital.

Condolences/Donations/Tributes: www.crgamble.com