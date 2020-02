Looking for help in busy kitchen 3-4 hours a day Monday to Friday. (Yes, no weekends) between the hours of 9:30 – 1:30.

This is at the Almonte District High School cafeteria, assisting with the lunch program.

Duties include:

prep for the lunches

light lifting

refilling coolers

cleaning

Must be good with young adults. A police check will be required.

Please contact Cyndie at ccarruthers54@gmail.com for more information.