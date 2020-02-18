Pakenham Civitan, St. Andrew’s United, St. Mark’s Anglican and St. Peter Celestine Catholic churches are partnering to bring you a free speaker series. Come out and hear great speakers talk about things of importance to you and your family.

This month, learn all about financial wellness.

February 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

Financial Wellness

Presented by Todd Shaver, Financial Planner and Catherine Metcalfe, Branch Manager from RBC in Pakenham

Money Management at every age and in all walks of life.

What is Financial Wellness? It’s the balance between having control over your finances today while planning and preparing for a healthy financial future.