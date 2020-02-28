Leslie Rodger Rintoul

Leslie Rintoul died peacefully at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband and best friend for 62 years to Lea (nee Bryce). Lovingly remembered by children Jeff (Mary Beth Currie), Bruce (Patricia) and Wendy (Dan Charlebois). Proud grandfather of Stuart Rintoul (Stephanie Woolford), Alison Rintoul (Dylan Cox), Kathleen and Meaghan Charlebois.

Dear brother of Elsie (the late Bill), Bill (Edith), Laurie (Eleanor), and Ruth (Guy). Predeceased by brothers Don (Fran), Kel (Helen) and Archie (Betty). Predeceased by brothers in-law Robert Bryce (Isabel) and Cecil Bryce. Dear cousin of Jim (Marcia) and Betty (Steve) and family. Special uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Leslie had a long career in life insurance and relished the friends he made during his time in business. He was a golfer, hunter, euchre player and enjoyed playing, coaching and watching fastball, baseball and hockey. In retirement he enjoyed keeping the backyard pool warmed up for the grandkids, working in his vegetable garden, building grandfather clocks of many designs and wintering in Lehigh Acres, Florida with friends at the Canada Club.

Many thanks for the amazing care and compassion provided by Dr. Ho and the palliative care team at OTMH and the wonderful team at Sunrise Oakville.

A celebration of Leslie’s life will be held in Carleton Place at a later date. A donation to Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be left online at www.BarkerFH.com.