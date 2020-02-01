Library travelogue: Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the UAE, February 19

With Susan Macaulay

Wednesday, February 19, 7 pm

Almonte Branch

Susan lived in the United Arab Emirates from 1993 to 2011, and witnessed the transformation of this tiny country in the Arabian Gulf from backwater to “boom town” and then to bust with the worldwide economic downturn of 2008.

During her 18 years in the UAE, Susan worked as a public relations consultant, lifestyle journalist, and public speaking coach. She also ghost-wrote Rags to Riches, a semi-autobiographical book by a prominent local businessman, Mohammed Al Fahim. The book, which was published in 1996, has since been translated into 11 languages, and sold more than a quarter of a million copies. It remains a “must-read” among expatriates and visitors to the UAE.

Susan will share stories, images and videos from the United Arab Emirates. She will also read from Rags to Riches, as well as from her personal correspondence with friends and family.

Warning note to those who may be sensitive to smoke and/or perfume: Susan intends to burn incense as part of her presentation.