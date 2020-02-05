Local youth to share FASD stories at Queen’s Park on February 24

by Rob More

The youth of the Rural FASD Support Network have been working for months in preparation for the opportunity to share their stories with the Ontario Legislative Assembly at Queen’s Park and have created the following bios and this video.

These are the local youth going to Queen’s Park on Feb 24 with their caregivers. They have said that their greatest desire is to find more champions willing to work on their behalf:

Rick is an adult from Almonte who currently lives in supported housing and recently graduated from Algonquin College. After coming to the support group with his DSW, Eric, Rick has been able to figure out strategies that enable him to manage his anxiety and is now seeking part-time employment as a dishwasher. This has proven to be challenging due to the current employment climate.

Izzy is a youth from Lanark County attending high school and known to be a caring and compassionate person who will help anyone. It is her dream to take the police foundation course from college when she graduates. She does find being able to explain what she is feeling and thinking to be very challenging.

Annie is a youth from Lanark County who is very good at reading and enjoys watching WWE. She would love to travel and see Hawaii, Australia, California, or Ireland but finds organizing and remembering those types of details very challenging.

Aidan is a youth from Lanark County who is a wonderful photographer, a good friend to others and is our official photographer on Feb 24. He would love to eventually use his artistic eye to benefit others and hold more shows for his photos. He does find English class to be challenging and understanding his sisters.

Kallie is a toddler from the Lanark area who has more energy than anyone in our group and a quick smile. She has gone through multiple surgeries and is a great trooper. Her goal for this upcoming year is to learn how to play with others and communicate her needs verbally.

What is FASD?

FASD is a brain injury that can occur when an unborn baby is exposed to alcohol. It’s a lifelong disorder with effects that include physical, mental, behavioural and learning disabilities. These can vary from mild to severe.

FASD is the leading known cause of preventable developmental disabilities in Canada. The number of people who have FASD is not known in Canada nor anywhere else in the world. This is because FASD is difficult to diagnose and also because it often goes undiagnosed.