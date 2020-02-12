83 Little Bridge Street, front entrance, 884 square feet office space available April 1st, 2020 in the beautiful heritage building of Thoburn Mill. The unit has 4 spacious offices with large windows and high ceilings for lots of natural light accenting the brick/glass décor.

The Thoburn Mill is located by Almonte’s historic Mill Street with its variety of retail and high-end restaurants frequented daily by visitors. The building is ideally centrally located and surrounds the walking paths located on the Mississippi River near the Old Town Hall and at the Riverwalk bridge.

8 commercial parking spots available with free parking minutes away.

$14/sq.ft annually plus common expenses; heat, water, hydro, garbage collection etc.

For all enquirers contact Shawn at 647-990-1140 or sgibbon_d@yahoo.ca