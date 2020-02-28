A new season starts for Carleton Place & District Horticultural Society on March 4th, 2020. The first meeting of this season will be an interesting evening, with speaker Scott Sigurdson who will talk about “My Recovery from Permaculture,” the development of agricultural ecosystems.

Why not come for the evening and find out what our society is all about, it’s your local gardening club, an excellent resource for answering all your gardening questions, whether you’re a beginner or more advanced gardener, and to network with others by sharing problems and offering ideas and solutions. We have a question-and-answer session one evening each year with Lanark Master Gardeners, with whom you can seek help with your gardening problems. Membership is only $10 per year for an individual or $15 for a family. You can simply sit back and enjoy the monthly meetings or you can dig right in by helping out with our annual plant sale, potting up with other members is great fun and educational.

Volunteer members assist with the potting up for the annual Plant Sale, held this year on May 23rd at the Victoria School Garden, located next to the Carleton Place & Beckwith Heritage Museum, and running from 8:30 am until 11:30 am. Funds from this sale provide bursaries to local students pursuing studies in horticulture, forestry or environmental studies, our mandate is to promote the education of both adults and children about indoor and outdoor gardening practices in our community, the Society has set aside part of their annual budget to fund projects in the elementary schools in Carleton Place and District.

Participate in our various flower and vegetable shows, and our annual photography contest. This year we are having two flower shows, Summer and Fall. The Summer show will be held at Waterside Retirement Community 105 McNeely Ave., Carleton Place, on June 27th, and will be open to the public between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm. At our May meeting, we will be having a display of member’s best blooms from their gardens.

As the seasons permit, you can relax and enjoy working with other volunteer members in the pollinator-friendly Victoria School Garden, adjacent to the Carleton Place & District Museum, then take a stroll through the adjacent community labyrinth or enjoy having a chat with the other volunteers over a cup of tea. You can also participate in occasional workshops on subjects such as flower arranging, planter gardens, dish gardens, and Christmas decor.

Members receive a discount at local businesses, including Reid Gardens, Gemmell’s Garden Center, Canadian Tire, Rockwall Gardens, Kiwi Gardens, Hillside Gardens and Whitehouse Perennials, as well as all garden centres that are associated with the Ontario Horticultural Association.

Our meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at the Zion Memorial United Church Hall, 37 Franklin Street, Carleton Place, except for January, February, July and August. The meetings start at 7:00 pm. and refreshments are provided. It’s only $3 for visitors, so come and check us out. For more information visit our website or Facebook page.